Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,163 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.39% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $13,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACAD. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ACAD opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.90. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.40 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 23.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 5,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $115,645.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,803.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 5,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $115,645.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,803.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $111,810.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,769.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,106 shares of company stock valued at $480,868 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

