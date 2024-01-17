Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Ingredion worth $10,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $62,186,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Ingredion by 98,458.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 354,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,592,000 after buying an additional 354,450 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Ingredion by 4,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,704,000 after buying an additional 332,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,533,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at $27,801,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:INGR opened at $109.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $89.54 and a 52-week high of $113.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.67.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

