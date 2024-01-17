Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New $8.15 Million Investment in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 166,112 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,154,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Independent Bank as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INDB. FMR LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Independent Bank by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Independent Bank by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 35,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Independent Bank by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John J. Morrissey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $109,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,348.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John J. Morrissey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $109,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,348.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel bought 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.58 per share, for a total transaction of $102,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,251.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Price Performance

Independent Bank stock opened at $61.17 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $43.28 and a 12-month high of $83.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $183.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.19 million. Equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INDB has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

