Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 101,679 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,679 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $12,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,032,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FIS. Barclays raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $61.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.68. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -5.08%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.