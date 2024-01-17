Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 17,170 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,170 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of GoDaddy worth $13,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 23.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,556,000 after buying an additional 2,010,233 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 15.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 106.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 113,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,514,000 after purchasing an additional 58,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3,899.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 25,619 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,364. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,364. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 32,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $2,682,956.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,006.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,201 shares of company stock valued at $11,550,345 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDDY. UBS Group boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GoDaddy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.44.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $104.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.61. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.43 and a 52-week high of $107.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 1.10.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

