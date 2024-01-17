Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 238,718 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 489,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,718 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of MGIC Investment worth $8,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTG. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the second quarter valued at $1,550,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the second quarter valued at $11,829,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the second quarter valued at $171,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 392,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 11,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the second quarter valued at $7,129,000. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average of $17.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $19.64.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $296.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.31 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.88% and a return on equity of 15.28%. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

