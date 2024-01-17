Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 64,094 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 174.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,094 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $9,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after purchasing an additional 650,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,680,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,721,511,000 after acquiring an additional 256,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,739,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,240,443,000 after acquiring an additional 382,751 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 11.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,664,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,556,000 after acquiring an additional 497,482 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,439,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,098,000 after acquiring an additional 257,697 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ETR opened at $102.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.90.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETR. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entergy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.82.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

