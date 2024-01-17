Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 8,630 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 51.5% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,229 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:SLB opened at $48.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.62.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

