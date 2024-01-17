Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 99,207 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,207 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.56% of NMI worth $12,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of NMI by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of NMI by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James G. Jones sold 5,287 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $159,403.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,111.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 8,500 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $243,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,139.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James G. Jones sold 5,287 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $159,403.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,111.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,631,198 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NMIH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

NMI Price Performance

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $29.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.03. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $30.39.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $148.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.18 million. NMI had a net margin of 55.58% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

