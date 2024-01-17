Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $9,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 622.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DFIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

In related news, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc sold 131,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $7,335,656.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,062,016.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc sold 131,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $7,335,656.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,062,016.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 211,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $11,730,490.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,695,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,656,237.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 597,784 shares of company stock worth $33,788,510 in the last 90 days. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DFIN opened at $60.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.46. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $63.85.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.70 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 23.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

