Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 20,498 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 756,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 20,498 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $12,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 14.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 12,318 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 70.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,236.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of AEO opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average is $17.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.55. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

