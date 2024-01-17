Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 26,824 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,824 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Insmed worth $10,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,782,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,601,000 after purchasing an additional 374,715 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,011,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 51,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares during the period.

Insmed stock opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average of $24.79. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $32.00.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 million. Analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 112,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $2,696,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,648 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,963.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 112,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $2,696,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,963.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 28,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $849,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 253,001 shares of company stock valued at $6,851,751. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Insmed in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

