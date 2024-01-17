Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,459 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,459 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $11,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HGV. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 63,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 547,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,876,000 after acquiring an additional 38,830 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 519.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 549,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,963,000 after acquiring an additional 460,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,272,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on HGV shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

HGV stock opened at $41.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.93. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

