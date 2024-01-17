Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 54,220 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 54,220 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Cirrus Logic worth $15,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 1,872.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $78.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.89 and its 200 day moving average is $76.87. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $111.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $481.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.28 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Loop Capital raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRUS

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.