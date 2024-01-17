Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,578 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Boise Cascade worth $15,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 13,918 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,175,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $545,987.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $355,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $170,575.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at $923,695.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $545,987.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BCC shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.20.

Boise Cascade Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE BCC opened at $131.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.61. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $59.32 and a one year high of $133.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.33.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.38%. Boise Cascade’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $5.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $1.15. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.33%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Featured Articles

