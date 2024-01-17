Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 420 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 331.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HP. Barclays lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.

Shares of HP stock opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $51.25.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $659.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.17 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This is a boost from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

