Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,236,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.26% of Paycor HCM worth $51,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Paycor HCM by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Paycor HCM by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,068,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,045,000 after purchasing an additional 215,084 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Paycor HCM by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 112,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 25,642 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Paycor HCM by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Paycor HCM by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 14,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,000 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $55,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 198,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,532.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Paycor HCM news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,000 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $55,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 198,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,532.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $103,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,179,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,254,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,013,768 shares of company stock valued at $103,533,469 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PYCR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Paycor HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.44.

View Our Latest Report on Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Stock Down 1.1 %

PYCR stock opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.13 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.53.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $143.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.51 million. On average, research analysts expect that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.