Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,175,000 after purchasing an additional 250,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,488,000 after buying an additional 85,152 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,322,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,631,000 after acquiring an additional 30,360 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,345,000 after purchasing an additional 529,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,055,000 after buying an additional 304,996 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

NYSE:J opened at $132.07 on Wednesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $141.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.75.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $910,708.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 556,439 shares in the company, valued at $76,020,696.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total value of $701,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,418.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $910,708.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 556,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,020,696.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,190 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

