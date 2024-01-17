Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,314 Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.8% during the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,148,000 after acquiring an additional 145,350 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $675,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 191,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,880,000 after acquiring an additional 84,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,208,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,659,000 after acquiring an additional 51,576 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $64.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.74 and a 200-day moving average of $63.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $58.57 and a 1-year high of $66.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.8644 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

