Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $320,000 Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Exelon by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXC. Guggenheim lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

Exelon Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of EXC stock opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.29. The company has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.29%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

