Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 50 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.4% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ODFL. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $395.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $382.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $394.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.91. The stock has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $295.80 and a 52-week high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.23%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

