Perigon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,644 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 524.7% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.84.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $222,940.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,935.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $374,660.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,641.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $222,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,935.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,245. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $118.47 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $120.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.17). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $965.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akamai Technologies

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.