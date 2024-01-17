Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,993 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 188.5% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IJJ opened at $110.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.56. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $92.79 and a 12 month high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.