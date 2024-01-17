Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 775 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $71,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

IWV opened at $272.25 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $219.44 and a fifty-two week high of $275.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $265.49 and a 200-day moving average of $256.83.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

