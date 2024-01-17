Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 861 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,315,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,517,000 after buying an additional 129,776 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $113.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.98. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $117.18.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

