Perigon Wealth Management LLC Takes $343,000 Position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in MINISO Group by 197.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 61.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 103,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 39,634 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MINISO Group during the third quarter worth $14,503,000. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in MINISO Group during the second quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

TheStreet raised shares of MINISO Group from a "c" rating to a "b" rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

MINISO Group Stock Performance

Shares of MINISO Group stock opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.95. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $29.92.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $519.62 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MINISO Group Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

