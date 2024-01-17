Pineapple Power (LON:PNPL) Shares Down 5.5%

Pineapple Power Co. plc (LON:PNPL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.74 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.74 ($0.03). 637,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 255% from the average session volume of 179,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).
Pineapple Power Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.74. The firm has a market cap of £2.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.00 and a beta of 1.52.
Pineapple Power Company Profile
Pineapple Power Corporation plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire a business or asset in the clean and renewable energy sectors. Pineapple Power Corporation plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
