Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $396.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $82.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.29. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $90.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 202,071 shares in the company, valued at $16,729,458.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $161,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,646.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 202,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,729,458.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,431 shares of company stock valued at $8,654,067 in the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 196.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

