Piper Sandler Upgrades Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) to “Overweight”

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $240.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $155.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BURL. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.83.

NYSE BURL opened at $193.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.49. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $239.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 42.95%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Burlington Stores by 11.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $501,000. Capula Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 130.9% in the second quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,688,000 after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

