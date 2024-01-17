PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 270.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,909 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of PPG Industries worth $15,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 51.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 14.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays upgraded PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.19.

PPG Industries Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PPG opened at $143.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.73.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

