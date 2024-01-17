Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Progress Software had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $177.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Progress Software updated its Q1 guidance to $1.12-1.16 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.58-4.68 EPS.

Progress Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $53.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.95. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $62.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Insider Activity at Progress Software

In other news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $39,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $726,657.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progress Software news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,060 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $55,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,252. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 750 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $39,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,155 shares of company stock valued at $487,946. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progress Software

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Progress Software by 46.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Progress Software by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Progress Software by 75.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

