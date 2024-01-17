Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $4.29 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,535 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 2.2% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $265.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.76 and a twelve month high of $266.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $256.26 and a 200-day moving average of $245.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,161 shares of company stock valued at $22,308,891 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

