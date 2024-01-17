Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (QNTO) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 19th

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS QNTO opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Quaint Oak Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.15.

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 3.65%.

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides banking services in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest-bearing checking accounts for businesses and consumers, and savings accounts.

