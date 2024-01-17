Ramsdens Holdings PLC (RFX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.10 on March 22nd

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Ramsdens’s previous dividend of $3.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Ramsdens Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Ramsdens stock opened at GBX 213.90 ($2.72) on Wednesday. Ramsdens has a twelve month low of GBX 186 ($2.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 272 ($3.46). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 212.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 219.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £67.83 million, a PE ratio of 875.00 and a beta of 1.10.

About Ramsdens

Ramsdens Holdings PLC engages in the provision of diversified financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking Loans, Precious Metals Buying and Selling, and Retailing of Second Hand and New Jewellery. The company engages in the sale and purchase of foreign currency notes to holidaymakers, as well as offers prepaid travel cards and international bank-to-bank payments; and provision of pawnbroking and related financial services.

