Ramsdens Holdings PLC (RFX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.10 on March 22nd

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Ramsdens’s previous dividend of $3.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Ramsdens Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of Ramsdens stock opened at GBX 213.90 ($2.72) on Wednesday. Ramsdens has a twelve month low of GBX 186 ($2.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 272 ($3.46). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 212.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 219.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £67.83 million, a PE ratio of 875.00 and a beta of 1.10.
About Ramsdens
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ramsdens
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Prologis stock: Here’s why the market is willing to overpay
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Medtronic receives FDA approval for deep brain stimulation system
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- UnitedHealth’s rising premiums could cushion stubborn inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Ramsdens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsdens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.