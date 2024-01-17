Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,977 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.49% of Regal Rexnord worth $46,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Regal Rexnord news, Director Theodore D. Crandall acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.77 per share, for a total transaction of $201,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,479.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of RRX opened at $134.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -747.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10. Regal Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.18 and a fifty-two week high of $166.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.95 and its 200-day moving average is $140.23.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -777.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RRX. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RRX

Regal Rexnord Profile

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.