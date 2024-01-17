Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Position Reduced by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,733 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.05% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 8,400.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RGA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $167.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $82,135.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $168.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.17. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $170.83.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.29%. Equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.15%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading

