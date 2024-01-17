RFP Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

RFP Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.28.

Chevron Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $143.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.61. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.72 and a 12 month high of $187.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $271.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

