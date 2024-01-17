Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.060-8.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ryman Hospitality Properties also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to 2.070-2.100 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.67.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 0.9 %

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

NYSE RHP opened at $112.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $77.18 and a 12 month high of $114.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 114.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total transaction of $1,452,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 301,414 shares in the company, valued at $29,188,931.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total transaction of $1,452,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 301,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,188,931.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,706,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,380 shares of company stock worth $3,054,689 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ryman Hospitality Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.