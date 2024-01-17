Scirocco Energy (LON:SCIR) Trading Down 13.2%

Scirocco Energy Plc (LON:SCIR – Get Free Report) dropped 13.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.28 ($0.00). Approximately 1,280,801 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 2,414,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

Scirocco Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £2.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.38.

Scirocco Energy Company Profile

Scirocco Energy Plc acquires a portfolio of direct and indirect interests in the sustainable energy and circular economy assets primarily in Europe. It holds 25% interests in the Ruvuma Petroleum Sharing Agreement covering an area of approximately 3,447 square kilometers; 8.39% interests in the Kiliwani North Development License; and 1.59% interests in Helium One license located in Tanzania.

