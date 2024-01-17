Short Interest in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Drops By 10.7%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the December 15th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in API. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Agora by 147.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Agora during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agora in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Agora in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Agora in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. 27.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Agora from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.60 to $3.20 in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

API stock opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81. Agora has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $4.85.

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.46 million. Agora had a negative net margin of 82.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that Agora will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agora, Inc provides real-time engagement platform-as-a-service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence functionalities.

