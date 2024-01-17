Short Interest in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Grows By 5.7%

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the December 15th total of 3,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 312,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.8 days. Currently, 18.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ KALV opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.91.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

In related news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 41,514 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.97 per share, with a total value of $496,922.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,615,228 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,274,279.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $360,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,934.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 201,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,501,309 and have sold 69,900 shares valued at $880,153. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034,506 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,311,000 after buying an additional 51,327 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,732,489 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,684,000 after buying an additional 151,808 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,148 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,757,000 after acquiring an additional 34,653 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,132,442 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 307,092 shares during the period. Finally, Saturn V Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% during the first quarter. Saturn V Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,982 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,819,000 after acquiring an additional 402,045 shares during the period.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

