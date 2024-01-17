Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 147 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,496 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $1,575,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 8.0% during the third quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 512 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 7.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 43,336 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.56.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $563.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $491.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $461.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $167.31 and a 1-year high of $568.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.38, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 2.11%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

