SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SITC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 1.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,417,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,184,000 after buying an additional 53,119 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 400.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 89,973 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 28.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 9.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,678,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,631,000 after buying an additional 316,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 28.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 499,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after buying an additional 110,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of SITE Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

