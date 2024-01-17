Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Free Report) rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.69 and last traded at $15.41. Approximately 36,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 35,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKIL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Skillsoft from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Skillsoft from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Skillsoft Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $123.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average of $20.95.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($3.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.00) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $138.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.80 million. Skillsoft had a negative return on equity of 25.26% and a negative net margin of 28.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Skillsoft Corp. will post -17.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Skillsoft

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,630,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 54,963 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 34.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 154,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 39,793 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 6.8% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,872,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 118,588 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 32.7% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 8.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 691,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 56,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

About Skillsoft

Skillsoft Corp. provides skillsoft content and global knowledge services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Skillsoft Content and Global Knowledge. It provides content services, including leadership and business skills, technology and developer, and compliance; as well as cloud-based content on various open platform and talent management solutions.

