Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Shares Up 1.6%

Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.69 and last traded at $15.41. 36,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 35,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SKIL. B. Riley cut their price objective on Skillsoft from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Skillsoft from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Skillsoft Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $123.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($3.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.00) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $138.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.80 million. Skillsoft had a negative return on equity of 25.26% and a negative net margin of 28.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skillsoft Corp. will post -17.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Skillsoft

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Skillsoft by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 315,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Skillsoft by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Skillsoft by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Skillsoft by 979.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides skillsoft content and global knowledge services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Skillsoft Content and Global Knowledge. It provides content services, including leadership and business skills, technology and developer, and compliance; as well as cloud-based content on various open platform and talent management solutions.

Further Reading

