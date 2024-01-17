SoftwareONE (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.41 and last traded at $19.41. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.79.

SoftwareONE Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.08.

SoftwareONE Company Profile

SoftwareONE Holding AG offers software and cloud technology solutions in Switzerland and internationally. The company provides Pyracloud, a proprietary digital hub that allows to transact, manage, and optimize their entire spend using a data-driven, actionable platform. It also offers managed backup; managed security services, which protects business from security threats; and software lifecycle management, a combination of digitized procurement and software asset management solutions.

