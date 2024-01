SSE (OTC:SSEZF) Shares Down 0.7%

SSE plc (OTC:SSEZF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.13 and last traded at $23.13. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.30.

SSE Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.23.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Further Reading

