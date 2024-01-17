Stableford Capital II LLC Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stableford Capital II LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,238 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.3% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 3,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 122,599 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,358,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,161 shares of company stock worth $22,308,891 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $265.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.18. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.76 and a twelve month high of $266.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $486.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.05.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

