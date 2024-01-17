Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 25,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STWD opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.67. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 148.84%.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,654,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 950,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,978,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STWD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

