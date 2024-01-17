Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.20.

SRCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Stericycle by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Stericycle by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Stericycle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Stericycle by 93.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 15,219 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Stericycle by 0.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -957.40, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.13. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $56.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $653.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

